Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keyence from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $694.00.

OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $518.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $614.74 and a 200-day moving average of $601.56. Keyence has a one year low of $437.00 and a one year high of $711.32.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

