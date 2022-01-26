Reviewing Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) & Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Innate Pharma and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40

Innate Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 191.99%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 227.67%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Innate Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 3.76 -$73.09 million N/A N/A Mesoblast $7.46 million 71.85 -$98.81 million ($0.78) -5.28

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast -994.48% -17.15% -13.28%

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Mesoblast on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.