$391.59 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report sales of $391.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.60 million and the lowest is $382.57 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $348.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

