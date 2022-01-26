Analysts Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) PT at $149.00

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

ZD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $147.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

