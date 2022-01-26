Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WSP Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.23.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$165.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The firm has a market cap of C$19.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$177.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$165.11.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. Insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 over the last ninety days.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

