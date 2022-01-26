Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$64.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, lowered Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.14.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$61.48 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$54.69 and a 52-week high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.14.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

