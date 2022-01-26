Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Interfor alerts:

TSE:IFP opened at C$37.19 on Tuesday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$22.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.30.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Interfor will post 9.3399995 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.