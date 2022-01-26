Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.69.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$8.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.41 and a 52-week high of C$8.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.68.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

