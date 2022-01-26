Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 222 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 233.14.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

