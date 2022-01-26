GasLog Partners (GLOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GLOP stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $219.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
