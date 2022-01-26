GasLog Partners (GLOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $219.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GasLog Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of GasLog Partners worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

