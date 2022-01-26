Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IBI Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBI Group in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IBG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.13.

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$12.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.25 million and a P/E ratio of 24.80.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.05 million.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

