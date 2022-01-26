Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

NYSE MGY opened at $21.71 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

