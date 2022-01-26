Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 23.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

