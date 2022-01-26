Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

