Ovintiv Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.46 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $13.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.54.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.82.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$49.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$19.86 and a 1 year high of C$51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -14.98%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

