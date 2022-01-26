B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.63 on Monday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

