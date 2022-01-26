Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.2%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 415,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 249,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,670 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $67,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,710.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $55,334,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $20,341,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,102 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $6,261,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $5,979,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

