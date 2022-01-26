StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Trading Up 5%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) shares traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

