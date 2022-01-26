BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49. BTRS has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

