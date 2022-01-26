NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NuCana stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.66. NuCana has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by $3.50. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

