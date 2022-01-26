Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.49. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Noyes purchased 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Potbelly by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

