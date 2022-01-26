Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

