Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.25. 222,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,905,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

