Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ThredUp Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ThredUp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

TDUP opened at $8.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,983 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after buying an additional 1,866,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ThredUp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 613,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in ThredUp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after purchasing an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.