Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Issued By KeyCorp

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Westpark Capital lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of PTON opened at $26.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $158.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

