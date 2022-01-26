Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 53,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

