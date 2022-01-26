Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after acquiring an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,810,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

