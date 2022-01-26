AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,103,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after buying an additional 566,410 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,801,000 after buying an additional 307,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $53,567,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

