Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.76. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

