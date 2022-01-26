Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETRN. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

ETRN opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 47.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,593,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 63,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.