Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CYCN opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.73% and a negative net margin of 1,696.27%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

