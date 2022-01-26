Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Upgraded by Danske to Buy

Danske upgraded shares of Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Metsä Board Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Metsä Board Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service and graphical packaging applications.

