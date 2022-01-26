Mastercard (MA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Mastercard to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $338.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.02. The company has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.94.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastercard stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of Mastercard worth $6,856,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

