Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 495,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 759,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUSI. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 57,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter.

