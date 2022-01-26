Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.