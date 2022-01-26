ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ICL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of ICL opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth $6,335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 160,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

