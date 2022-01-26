Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of ANET opened at $116.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,115 shares of company stock worth $195,104,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,049,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 484,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,574,000 after buying an additional 321,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

