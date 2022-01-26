Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $230.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $188.89 on Monday. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $184.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $161,632,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.