CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) vs. Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Critical Review

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group 83.27% 332.92% 100.14% Mastermind 8.40% 23.25% 13.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Mastermind’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 23.56 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Mastermind $3.64 million 0.53 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastermind has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CMG Holdings Group and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats Mastermind on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc. is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

