Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.93. Approximately 10,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.