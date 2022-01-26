Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) shares fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

About Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.