Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangdong Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.