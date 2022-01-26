Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 133.33% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ SURG opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. SurgePays has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.

In other SurgePays news, Director David Allen May acquired 53,782 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,572.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 58,882 shares of company stock valued at $111,787 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SurgePays stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.41% of SurgePays at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

