Citigroup Increases Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $160.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $115.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

