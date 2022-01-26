Compass Point Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Neutral

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FHB. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,289.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

