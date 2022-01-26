PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.98 and its 200 day moving average is $160.67. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

