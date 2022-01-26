William Blair Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

