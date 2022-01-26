ASML Holding to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASML in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASML’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $648.57 on Monday. ASML has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $773.60 and a 200-day moving average of $788.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

