NewMarket (NEU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock opened at $338.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $419.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NewMarket stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 182.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of NewMarket worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.