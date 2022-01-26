STMicroelectronics (STM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.